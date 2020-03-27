Energy Sector Update for 03/27/2020: APA,PEIX,WLL,PUMP,BKR

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -4.50%

CVX -7.45%

COP -8.01%

SLB -10.15%

OXY -8.53%

Energy stocks narrowed some of their earlier declines that followed the International Energy Agency forecasting a 20% drop in global demand for oil because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 5.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 5.0%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.09 lower at $21.73 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.46 to $24.88 per barrel. Natural gas futures were unchanged at $1.63 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

North American energy companies idled another 88 drill rigs during the seven days ended March 27 as the price of WTI crude oil this week extended its skid below $22 per barrel on Friday. US and Canadian producers operated a total of 782 rigs during the last full week in March, down 312 rigs compared with the same week last year, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR). There were 40 fewer oil rigs in use this week throughout the US, falling to a three-year low of 624, while the number of active rigs in Canada was nearly halved, dropping to just 18 from 34 rigs last week. Companies also pulled 14 natural gas rigs from the field since March 20, leaving 138 in use across the continent.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Apache (APA) tumbled almost 16% after a Standard & Poor's downgrade late Thursday of its credit rating to BB+, falling two notches into junk territory compared with its previous BBB rating. The company Friday said the ratings reduction won't have a material impact on its financial position or business strategy, explaining it "has ample liquidity and a very manageable bond maturity profile for the next five years."

In other sector news:

(-) ProPetro Holding (PUMP) fell 7.8% after the oilfield-services company late Thursday announced unspecified job cuts in addition to other cost-saving measures to address declining fleet activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an uncertain outlook for the oil and gas industry.

(-) Whiting Petroleum (WLL) was down almost 16%, giving back an early gain that followed the exploration and production company Friday announcing a shareholder rights plan to protect accrued federal tax benefits during a potential change in control. Whiting currently has around $3.4 billion of usable net operating loss carry forwards that can be used to offset future taxable income.

(-) Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) slid 18% after late Thursday naming a chief restructuring officer to assist with evaluating strategic initiatives while the renewable fuels producer grapples with what its CEO Neil Koehler called an "acute negative margin environment" because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said it received a two-month deferral on principal and interest payments for its secured debt through May 20 as it works with lenders to restructure its balance sheet and improve liquidity.

