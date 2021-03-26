Energy Sector Update for 03/26/2021: OMP,NEXT,OXY,EC,LTBR

Energy stocks were ending near their Friday session highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.5% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.3% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.41 higher at $60.97 per barrel following reports that a grounded vessel in the Suez Canal could take up to a week to dislodge. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was adding $2.58 to $64.53 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) was 3.2% higher late in Friday trading after the energy processing and transportation company priced a $450 million private placement of 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 at par.

Ecopetrol SA (EC) climbed almost 1% after the South American energy company said it has appointed a special, four-member board committee to evaluate its potential purchase of the Columbian government's 51.4% equity stake in the Interconexion Electrica SA electricity transmission utility.

NextDecade (NEXT) climbed over 35% after the liquefied natural gas producer signed a term sheet with Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary for the offtake and permanent geologic storage of carbon dioxide from NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville, Texas. Occidental shares were 2.6% higher.

To the downside, Lightbridge (LTBR) fell more than 12% after the nuclear fuels company filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale from time to time of up to $75 million of its common and preferred stock, warrants to buy additional shares, equity units, debt and other securities.

