Energy Sector Update for 03/26/2021: NEXT, OXY, PTR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was recently gaining 0.21% in value. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.84 at $60.40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.73 to $63.68 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

NextDecade (NEXT) was surging past 21% after the company and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) unit Oxy Low Carbon Ventures said they have executed a term sheet for the offtake and permanent geologic storage of carbon dioxide captured from NextDecade's planned Rio Grande LNG project in the Port of Brownsville, Texas. Occidental Petroleum was more than 3% higher recently.

PetroChina (PTR) was up more than 1%. The company late Thursday reported 2020 earnings attributable to company owners of 0.10 yuan (0.015 cent) per diluted share, lower than 0.25 yuan in the prior year.

