Energy Sector Update for 03/26/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, NBLX, VLO, LEU

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.91%

CVX: -1.11%

COP: -2.71%

SLB: -1.44%

OXY: -2.17%

Top stocks in the energy sector were down before markets open on Thursday.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost 79 cents to $23.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 43 cents to $26.96 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents lower to $1.64 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was down 3.35%, while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) retreated 1.76%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX), which was marginally higher after announcing a 73% cut to its quarterly distribution to about $0.19 per unit, effective immediately. This would save approximately $200 million in cash on an annual basis and support the company's balance sheet amid market uncertainties.

(-) Valero Energy (VLO), which retreated more than 2% after it said it decided to close its ethanol production sites in Albion, Neb. and Albert City, Iowa amid a drop in gasoline demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg News reported.

In other sector news:

(=) Centrus Energy (LEU), which was flat after posting a Q4 net loss of $0.49 per share, narrower than its year-ago loss of $5.10 per share a year ago. Average analysts' estimates for the company's Q4 results were unavailable for comparison.

