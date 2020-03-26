Energy Sector Update for 03/26/2020: REX,NAT,PTR,LEU

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +2.20%

CVX +6.57%

COP +0.02%

SLB +3.87%

OXY +7.67%

Energy stocks eased from their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Thursday climbing 1.7% although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF still was up 3.7%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.89 lower at $22.60 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 88 cents to $26.51 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $1.64 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) REX American Resources (REX) advanced 12% on Thursday after the ethanol and coal liquids producer reported significantly improved Q4 financial results, including a rise in net income to $0.70 per share during the three months ended Jan. 31 over a $0.17 per share profit during the same quarter last year. Net sales and revenue climbed to $120.9 million from $113.3 million in revenue during the year-ago period. Analyst estimates were not available.

In other sector news:

(+) Nordic American Tankers (NAT) rose 8.9% after the crude oil tanker company said finance manager Alexander Kihle Wednesday purchased 72,000 of its shares for $3.54 apiece.

(-) PetroChina (PTR) turned lower this afternoon, giving a prior gain that followed the company reporting an increase in FY19 revenue to RMB2.52 trillion compared with RMB2.37 trillion in revenue during the prior-year period. Net income fell to RMB0.25 per American depository share from RMB0.29 per ADS during FY18. Analyst estimates were not available.

(-) Centrus Energy (LEU) dropped 6% after the uranium miner reported a decline in Q4 revenue to $55.7 million from $83.8 million during the final three months of 2018. The company also said it would not be providing its FY20 financial outlook because of the uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

