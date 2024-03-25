News & Insights

Energy
EGY

Energy Sector Update for 03/25/2024: EGY, VIVK, LNZA

March 25, 2024 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 1% recently.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 1.4% while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was slipping 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.4% to $81.77 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.2% to $85.87 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1% lower at $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Vaalco Energy (EGY) shares jumped about 12% after it said Monday that Equatorial Guinea's government has approved the joint operating agreement for the development and production on the offshore Venus-Block P Plan of Development.

Vivakor (VIVK) fell more than 13% after it said Monday it has agreed to buy Endeavor Crude, Meridian Equipment Leasing, including its subsidiary CPE MidCon, Equipment Transport, and Silver Fuels Processing for $120 million.

LanzaTech Global (LNZA) and Technip Energies said Monday they have been chosen by the US Department of Energy to start the negotiations for up to $200 million in funding as part of the Industrial Demonstrations Program. LanzaTech shares rose 4.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EGY
VIVK
LNZA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.