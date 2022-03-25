Energy Sector Update for 03/25/2022: SNP, BP, COP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently down 0.77%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was off by more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $2.69 at $109.65 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $2.54 to $116.49 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.15 higher at $5.55 per 1 million BTU.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP), or Sinopec, has suspended talks over a petrochemical investment and a gas venture in Russia amid concerns related to Western sanctions on the country due to its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources. Sinopec was recently climbing past 3%.

BP (BP) disclosed plans to inject 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion) into electric vehicle charging in the UK through bp pulse, the company's EV charging business. BP was marginally lower recently.

ConocoPhillips (COP) has engaged an adviser over the sale of its gas-producing assets in the Anadarko Basin of North Texas and Western Oklahoma, Reuters reported, citing two sources and certain documents. According to the sources, the potential sale may generate proceeds of nearly $300 million. ConocoPhillips was lower in recent premarket activity.

