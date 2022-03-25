Energy Sector Update for 03/25/2022: NEXT,AMTX,JCS,PEGY,MAXN

Energy stocks steadied near their intra-day highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.9% in late trade. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 4.0% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.56 higher at $113.90 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $1.06 to $120.09 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.17 to $5.57 per 1 million BTU, adding to its prior gains after the US and European Union struck a preliminary deal on liquefied natural gas in a bid to reduce western reliance on Russian oil and gas.

In company news, NextDecade (NEXT) was nearly 32% higher late in Friday trading, adding to a nearly 18% gain on Thursday that followed the liquified natural gas producer saying it will supply Guangdong Energy Group up to 1.5 million tons of LNG annually over the next 20 years. A final sale and purchase agreement is expected before mid-year.

Aemetis (AMTX) rose 5% after the renewable fuels company Friday announced a new offtake agreement with Finnish carrier Finnair for 17.5 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel. The deal has an estimated total value of around $70 million over its seven-year term.

Communications Systems (JCS) climbed 3.2% after the cloud technology company Friday said shareholders have voted in favor of a proposed merger with solar power provider Pineapple Energy. The deal is expected to close on Monday, with the combined companies operating using the Pineapple Energy name and trade under the PEGY ticker symbol beginning on Tuesday.

To the downside, Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) dropped 5.3% after Thursday night reporting a fiscal Q4 net loss of $1.81 per share, reversing an $0.11 per share profit during the final quarter of 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.30 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue declined to $221.5 million from $245.6 million, also lagging the $223 million analyst mean.

