Energy Sector Update for 03/25/2022: AMTX,JCS,PEGY,MAXN

Energy stocks were sharply higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.42 to $112.81 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $0.37 to $119.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 higher at $5.52 per 1 million BTU, adding to its prior gains after the US and European Union struck a deal on liquefied natural gas in a bid to reduce western reliance on Russian oil and gas.

In company news, Aemetis (AMTX) rose 4% after the renewable fuels company Friday announced a new offtake agreement with Finnish carrier Finnair for 17.5 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel. The deal has an estimated total value of around $70 million over its seven-year term.

Communications Systems (JCS) climbed nearly 4% after the cloud technology company Friday said shareholders have voted in favor of a proposed merger with solar power provider Pineapple Energy. The deal is expected to close on Monday, with the combined companies operating using the Pineapple Energy name and trade under the PEGY ticker symbol beginning on Tuesday.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) dropped 5.2% after Thursday night reporting a fiscal Q4 net loss of $1.81 per share, reversing an $0.11 per share profit during the final quarter of 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.30 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue declined to $221.5 million from $245.6 million, also lagging the $223 million analyst mean.

