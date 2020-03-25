Energy Sector Update for 03/25/2020: OXY,NBR,CEO,CNU.TO,NVEE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +7.04%

CVX +7.19%

COP +3.90%

SLB 0.00%

OXY +14.74%

Energy stocks were ending sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 7.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 7.3%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 48 cents higher at $24.49 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 66 cents to $27.81 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $1.66 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was nearly 14% higher after the US energy major Wednesday announced another reduction in its FY20 capital budget, trimming its expected spending this year by 22% to a new range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion. The company also lowered estimated annual production by 6% from its earlier forecasts and Occidential reportedly will cut employee salaries by as much as 30%, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In other sector news:

(+) CNOOC Ltd (CEO) rose 5.5% on Wednesday after the Chinese energy company reported FY19 net income of RMB1.37 per share, improving on a RMB1.18 per share profit during the prior-year period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB1.32. Oil and natural gas revenues increased 5.7% year-over-year to RMB197.2 billion, it said.

(+) NV5 Global (NVEE) turned 4.8% higher again this afternoon, overcoming a mid-morning decline, after the company announced $8 million in new engineering contracts, including a $6 million award from an unnamed utility to expand its liquified natural gas vaporization system. It also will manage the second phase of an LNG facility boil-off compressor project for another utility, NV5 said.

(-) Nabors Industries (NBR) dropped more than 22% after the drill-rig operator Wednesday said its top executives were recommending board members suspend the company's quarterly dividend due to the "expected deterioration in activity" triggered by the steep drop in oil prices and the uncertain duration of the coronavirus outbreak. The company also withdrew its FY20 financial outlook and said its Q1 results will likely "fall somewhat below" its prior forecast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.