Energy Sector Update for 03/25/2020: NBR,CEO,CNU.TO,NVEE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +7.73%

CVX +8.66%

COP +3.51%

SLB +0.75%

OXY +9.51%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 6.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 7.5%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1 cent to $24.02 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract still was declining 36 cents to $26.79 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.67 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Nabors Industries (NBR) dropped more than 18% after the drill-rig operator Wednesday said its top executives were recommending board members suspend the company's quarterly dividend due to the "expected deterioration in activity" triggered by the steep drop in oil prices and the uncertain duration of the coronavirus outbreak. The company also withdrew its FY20 financial outlook and said its Q1 results will likely "fall somewhat below" its prior forecast.

In other sector news:

(+) CNOOC Ltd (CEO) rose 5.1% on Wednesday after the Chinese energy company reported FY19 net income of RMB1.37 per share, improving on a RMB1.18 per share profit during the prior-year period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB1.32. Oil and natural gas revenues increased 5.7% year-over-year to RMB197.2 billion, it said. Analyst estimates for revenue were not available.

(+) NV5 Global (NVEE) turned 4.6% higher again this afternoon, overcoming a mid-morning decline, after the company announced $8 million in new engineering contracts, including a $6 million award from an unnamed utility to expand its liquified natural gas vaporization system. It also will manage the second phase of an LNG facility boil-off compressor project for another utility, NV5 said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.