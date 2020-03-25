Energy Sector Update for 03/25/2020: NBR, SUN, EQNR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +3.56%

CVX: +2.85%

COP: -1.59%

SLB: +1.98%

OXY: +6.53%

Top energy stocks were mostly rallying pre-market Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.59 at $23.42 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.87 to $26.28 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.67 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 2.41% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.23% lower.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Nabors Industries (NBR), which was plunging by over 15% after saying it has cut 2020 planned capital expenditure by $75 million on both the top and bottom end of a previously announced range to $275 million to $295 million amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Sunoco (SUN) was advancing by over 5% after saying the partnership has reduced its full-year 2020 growth capital expenditures more than 40% to $75 million, and its maintenance capital expenditures by over 30% to $30 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Equinor (EQNR) was up more than 5% as it unveiled a $3 billion action plan to boost its financial resilience this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lower commodity prices. The Norwegian oil and gas producer plans a 20% cut to the company's organic capital expenditures for the year, to about $8.5 billion from the previous estimate of $10 billion to $11 billion, a $400 million reduction in exploration activities to approximately $1 billion, and about a $700 million cut to operating costs.

