Energy Sector Update for 03/24/2023: RNW, EPSN, DWSN

March 24, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Energy stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was gaining 2.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 1.1% to $69.16 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was sliding 1.3% to $74.91 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.8% higher at $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ReNew Energy Global (RNW) shares jumped 21% after Bloomberg News reported that Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is considering purchasing the remaining shares of the company that it does not already own and privatizing the Nasdaq-listed firm. The report cited people familiar with the matter.

Epsilon Energy (EPSN) shares were up 7.5% after reporting that its board has authorized the repurchase of up to about 2.3 million common shares, representing 10% of the company's outstanding common stock, for up to $15 million.

Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) shares fell almost 7% after saying it has bought almost all of Breckenridge Geophysical's assets pertaining to seismic data acquisition services other than its multi-client data library under a deal with Breckenridge and Wilks Brothers.

