Energy
EPSN

Energy Sector Update for 03/24/2023: EPSN, DWSN, SLCA, XLE, USO, UNG

March 24, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently declining by almost 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 2.9% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 3.0% at $67.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 2.9% to $73.32 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.9% higher at $2.195 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Epsilon Energy (EPSN) was advancing by 3.9% after saying its board has authorized the repurchase of up to about 2.3 million common shares, representing 10% of the company's outstanding common stock, for up to $15 million.

Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) was up 4.8% after saying it has bought almost all of Breckenridge Geophysical's assets pertaining to seismic data acquisition services other than its multi-client data library under a deal with Breckenridge and Wilks Brothers.

US Silica Holdings (SLCA) said it has entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement of $1.1 billion. US Silica Holdings was declining by more than 3% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPSN
DWSN
SLCA
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.