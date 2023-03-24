Energy Sector Update for 03/24/2023: EPSN, DWSN, SLCA, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently declining by almost 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 2.9% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 3.0% at $67.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 2.9% to $73.32 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.9% higher at $2.195 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Epsilon Energy (EPSN) was advancing by 3.9% after saying its board has authorized the repurchase of up to about 2.3 million common shares, representing 10% of the company's outstanding common stock, for up to $15 million.

Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) was up 4.8% after saying it has bought almost all of Breckenridge Geophysical's assets pertaining to seismic data acquisition services other than its multi-client data library under a deal with Breckenridge and Wilks Brothers.

US Silica Holdings (SLCA) said it has entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement of $1.1 billion. US Silica Holdings was declining by more than 3% in recent premarket activity.

