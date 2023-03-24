Energy Sector Update for 03/24/2023: DWSN, RNW, EPSN

Energy stocks were mixed in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.6% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index added 2.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 1.2% to $69.10 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was sliding 1.3% to $74.92 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.7% higher at $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) shares fell almost 9% after saying it has bought almost all of Breckenridge Geophysical's assets pertaining to seismic data acquisition services other than its multi-client data library under a deal with Breckenridge and Wilks Brothers.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) shares jumped 21% after Bloomberg News reported that Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is considering buying the remaining shares of the firm that it does not already own and privatizing the Nasdaq-listed firm.

Epsilon Energy (EPSN) shares were up 6.7% after its board authorized the repurchase of up to about 2.3 million shares, representing 10% of its outstanding stock, for up to $15 million.

