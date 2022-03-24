Energy Sector Update for 03/24/2022: SWX, IEP, TRGP, OXY

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.10 to $112.83 per barrel while Brent crude also was sliding $1.80 to $119.80 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.13 higher at $5.36 per 1 million.

In company news, Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) was climbing almost 1% after Icahn Enterprises (IEP) overnight said it was extending its tender offer for the natural gas utility until April 21. Through Wednesday, investors had tendered about 12.6 million of their Southwest shares, or nearly 21% of its outstanding stock. Icahn Enterprises shares were 0.2% lower this afternoon.

Targa Resources (TRGP) gained 0.8% after the natural gas gathering, processing and transportations company late Wednesday priced a $750 million public offering of its 4.2% senior notes maturing in 2033 at 99.815% of par and an equal amount of its 4.95% senior notes due 2052 at 99.333% of par. Net proceeds will be used to fund the repurchase of Targa's 5.875% senior due 2026.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has turned 2.5% lower, reversing an early 1% gain for the energy major after Mizuho Securities Thursday raised its price target for Occidental shares by $28 to $78 apiece and reiterated its buy rating for the stock. BMO Capital Thursday also increased its price target for Occidental by $7 to $52 a share while keeping its market perform rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.