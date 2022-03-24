Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/24/2022: PLL,SWX,IEP,TRGP,OXY

Energy stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing over 0.9% in late trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.59 lower at $112.34 per barrel while Brent crude also was falling $3.91 to $117.69 per barrel.

In company news, Piedmont Lithium (PLL) gained 7.3% after the miner Thursday said underwriters for its recent $113.8 million public offering of 1.75 million common shares fully exercised their overallotment option to buy an extra 262,500 shares at $65 each, increasing gross proceeds for the company by another $17.1 million before underwriter discounts and other offering expenses are deducted.

Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) was climbing 1% after Icahn Enterprises (IEP) overnight said it was extending its $82.50-per-share cash tender offer for the natural gas utility until April 21. Through Wednesday, investors had tendered about 12.6 million of their Southwest shares, or nearly 21% of its outstanding stock. Icahn Enterprises shares were 0.4% lower this afternoon.

Targa Resources (TRGP) was narrowly higher, rising 0.5% after the natural gas gathering, processing and transportations company late Wednesday priced a $750 million public offering of its 4.2% senior notes maturing in 2033 at 99.815% of par and an equal amount of its 4.95% senior notes due 2052 at 99.333% of par. Net proceeds will be used to fund the repurchase of Targa's 5.875% senior due 2026.

Among decliners, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has turned 3.4% lower, reversing an early 1% gain for the energy major that followed Mizuho Securities Thursday raising its price target for Occidental shares by $28 to $78 apiece and reiterated its buy rating for the stock. BMO Capital Thursday also increased its price target for Occidental by $7 to $52 a share while keeping its market perform rating.

