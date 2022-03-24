Energy Sector Update for 03/24/2022: NEXT, IMPP, TRGP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently gaining 0.34% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.47%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.83% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.65 at $114.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.54 to $121.06 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.07 lower at $5.16 per 1 million BTU.

NextDecade (NEXT) was climbing past 5% after announcing a binding heads of agreement with Guangdong Energy Group Natural Gas for the supply of liquefied natural gas for 20 years from its Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas.

Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) was more than 4% lower after saying it closed the upsized underwritten public offering of 37.5 million units at $1.60 apiece for total proceeds of approximately $60 million.

Targa Resources (TRGP) said it has priced an offering of $750 million of its 4.2% senior notes that mature in 2033 and $750 million of its 4.95% senior notes that mature in 2052 at 99.815% and 99.333% of their face value. Targa Resources was slightly higher recently.

