Energy Sector Update for 03/24/2021: E, TUSK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing 1.6%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 3.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.65 at $59.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.72 to $62.51 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) was about 2% higher after saying Var Energi has made a new significant oil discovery offshore Norway in the northern part of the North Sea.

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) was up 4% after saying its 5 Star Electric unit secured a street lighting upgrade contract that is expected to yield about $30 million in revenue over its five-year term.

