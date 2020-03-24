Energy Sector Update for 03/24/2020: NAT,AM,CCJ,CCO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +10.65%

CVX +17.78%

COP +20.96%

SLB +8.77%

OXY +5.47%

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 11.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 12.3%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 19 cents to $23.55 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 46 cents to $27.49 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $1.66 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 3.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting an 11.7% gain.

(+) Nordic American Tankers (NAT) rallied Tuesday, climbing almost 23%, after the crude oil tanker company said it was doubling its Q1 dividend to $0.14 per share, payable June 5 to shareholders of record on May 26.

(+) Cameco (CCJ) rose 5% after late Monday disclosing it was temporarily suspending production at its Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan during the COVID-19 pandemic. It began the shutdown in conjunction with Orano Canada suspending ore processing at its McClean Lake mill, where the companies had packaged about 4 million pounds of uranium so far this year.

(+) Antero Midstream (AM) was ahead over 5% after the natural gas gathering pipeline and processing company said it was lowering its FY20 capital budget to range of $250 million to $275 million from $300 million to $325 million previously.

