Energy Sector Update for 03/24/2020: CVX,NAT,AM,CCJ,CCO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +9.44%

CVX +19.10%

COP +21.14%

SLB +10.36%

OXY +5.50%

Energy stocks continued their Tuesday surge this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 13.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 12.1%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 65 cents higher at $24.01 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 51 cents to $27.54 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 5 cents to $1.65 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Chevron (CVX) climbed more than 19% after the energy major Tuesday said it was working to protect its dividend while suspending its $5 billion stock buyback program and cutting its capital spending by 20% shares to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Separately, S&P Global Ratings late Monday lowered its outlook for Chevron To negative from stable previously citing its weaker-than-expected financial performance.

In other sector news:

(+) Nordic American Tankers (NAT) rallied Tuesday, climbing 23%, after the crude oil tanker company said it was doubling its Q1 dividend to $0.14 per share, payable June 5 to shareholders of record on May 26.

(+) Cameco (CCJ) rose 9% after late Monday disclosing it was temporarily suspending production at its Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan during the COVID-19 pandemic. It began the shutdown in conjunction with Orano Canada suspending ore processing at its McClean Lake mill, where the companies had packaged about 4 million pounds of uranium so far this year.

(-) Antero Midstream (AM) was fractionally lower again in late trade after the natural gas gathering pipeline and processing company said it was lowering its FY20 capital budget to a range of $250 million to $275 million from $300 million to $325 million previously.

