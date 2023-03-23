Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2023: UEC, BEEM, ADN

Energy stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index little changed and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 1.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was gaining 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 1.1% to $70.10 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was 1% lower at $75.94 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were up 1% at $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

US natural gas stocks fell by 72 billion cubic feet in the week ended March 17, in line with a 73 billion decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 58 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

In company news, Uranium Energy (UEC) shares were down more than 12% after short-seller Kerrisdale Capital Management alleged in a report that the miner "completely failed" to exploit a rise in uranium prices during the past two bull markets.

Beam Global (BEEM) shares rose nearly 12% after the company said it obtained a credit line of up to $100 million for general working capital from supply chain services company, OCI Group.

Advent Technologies (ADN) shares were up 4.1% after the company and Hyundai Motor said late Wednesday they signed a joint development agreement focused on fuel cell technology.

