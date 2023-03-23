Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2023: UEC

Energy stocks were lower in the late afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sliding 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 1.6% to $69.76 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was sliding 1.3% to $75.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.7% lower at $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

US natural gas stocks fell by 72 billion cubic feet in the week ended March 17, in line with a 73 billion decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 58 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

In company news, Uranium Energy (UEC) shares fell 15% after short-seller Kerrisdale Capital Management alleged in a report, among other things, that the miner "completely failed" to exploit a rise in uranium prices during the past two bull markets.

Advent Technologies (ADN) shares slid 0.4%. The company and Hyundai Motor said late Wednesday they signed a joint development agreement focused on fuel cell technology.

Beam Global (BEEM) shares climbed 10%. The company said it has obtained a credit line of up to $100 million for general working capital from supply chain solutions specialist OCI Group.

