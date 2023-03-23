Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2023: OBE, HAL, HES, XLE, USO, UNG

March 23, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing 0.6%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up over 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.7% at $70.39 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.7% to reach $76.17 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.1% lower at $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

Obsidian Energy (OBE) was up 0.5% after saying it negotiated an increase in its syndicated credit facility to $200 million from $175 million.

Halliburton (HAL) said Wednesday that Hess (HES) picked the former's Landmark's DecisionSpace 365 Well Construction applications used in planning, designing, and construction of cost-effective wells. Halliburton stock was rising past 1% in Thursday's premarket activity.

