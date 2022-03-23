Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, BP, LFG, PNM

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing 1.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 2.7%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was gaining 2.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $3.55 at $112.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained by $3.75 to $119.23 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.10 higher at $5.28 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) was about 3% higher after it announced a joint venture with Japanese conglomerate Marubeni to explore offshore wind projects in Japan and other decarbonization projects, including hydrogen.

Archaea Energy (LFG) was about 3.8% lower after it priced a public offering Tuesday of about 13 million class A common shares by existing shareholder Aria Renewable Energy Systems at $17.75 per share.

PNM Resources (PNM) said management is expected to affirm this week the company's consolidated earnings guidance of $2.50 to $2.60 per diluted share and $2.60 to $2.75 per diluted share for full-year 2022 and 2023, respectively. The company's shares were unchanged pre-bell.

