Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2022: PLL,LFG,TRGP,SWX

Energy stocks extended their Wednesday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.3%, reversing an earlier decline.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $5.66 higher at $114.93 per barrel, with the Energy Information Administration Wednesday reporting a drop in US commercial inventories of 2.5 million barrels during the seven days ended March 18. Global benchmark Brent crude was rising $6.33 to $121.81 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.05 to $5.23 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Piedmont Lithium (PLL) dropped 8% after the miner late Tuesday priced an upsized $113.8 million public offering of 1.75 million common shares at $65 apiece, or about 13.5% under its last closing price.

Among advancers, Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) was 0.4% higher after the natural gas utility company Wednesday said it issued $600 million of its 4.05% senior notes due 2032, with plans to redeem its existing 3.875% notes due 2022. Southwest also extended the maturity for its term loan facility coming due next week until March 2023.

Targa Resources (TRGP) gained 1.7% after the natural gas gathering, processing and transportation company began a cash tender offer to repurchase all of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes maturing in 2026. The tender offer is contingent on Targa completing a $1.25 billion private placement of its senior notes.

Archaea Energy (LFG) rose 4.6% after shareholder Aria Renewable Energy Systems overnight priced a $230.6 million secondary offering of nearly 13 million class A shares at $17.75 apiece, or about 9% under its last closing price.

