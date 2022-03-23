Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2022: LFG, TRGP, SWX

Energy stocks were sharply higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.3% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead $4.74 to $114.01 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was gaining $5.37 to $120.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 higher at $5.22 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Archaea Energy (LFG) rose 2.7% after shareholder Aria Renewable Energy Systems overnight priced a $230.6 million secondary offering of nearly 13 million class A shares at $17.75 apiece, or about 9% under its last closing price.

Targa Resources (TRGP) gained 1.4% after the natural gas gathering, processing and transportation company began a cash tender offer to repurchase all of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes maturing in 2026. The tender offer is contingent on Targa completing a $1.25 billion private placement of its senior notes.

Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) was 0.5% higher after the natural gas utility company Wednesday said it issued $600 million of its 4.05% senior notes due 2032, with plans to redeem its existing 3.875% notes due 2022. Southwest also extended the maturity for its term loan facility coming due next week until March 2023.

