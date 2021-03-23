Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2021: WES, BLDP, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading lower before markets open on Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) lost 2%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) fell 3.3%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) declined 1.1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $2.61 to $58.95 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude decreased $2.93 per barrel to $61.77 and the natural gas futures were 4 cents lower to $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) retreated over 2% after pricing an underwritten secondary public offering of 10 million common units held by an affiliate of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) for gross proceeds of $173.5 million.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) also declined 3% after filing for a registration statement covering the potential sale of various securities totaling up to $1.50 billion.

Total S.A (TOT) was down more than 4% after it has agreed to form a joint venture with China-based Shenergy Group for the joint marketing of the French company's liquefied natural gas to customers in Shanghai.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.