Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2021: SNMP,PED,IO

Energy stocks were broadly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $2.50 to $59.07 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $2.38 to $62.24 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 3.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 3% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP) rose over 30% after the general partner of the energy gathering and processing company signed a memorandum of understanding to make a potential $600 million investment to fund a portion of the construction costs for an aviation fuel refinery project in Washington state proposed by Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels.

Pedevco (PED) was 4.6% higher after saying it has brought the Haley 301 and Haley 303 wells in the San Andres formation online, generating a combined 607 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and also selling non-core assets in the D-J Basin for $1.9 million in cash.

ION Geophysical (IO) has turned 7% lower, giving back an early 9.7% gain that followed the company saying an unnamed "super major oil producer" in the Middle East has nearly doubled the deployment and area of its Gemini 3-D subsurface imaging and analytics technology.

