Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2021: ENB,ENB.TO,SNMP,PED,IO

Energy stocks were ending broadly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 2.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.80 lower at $57.76 per barrel after Germany extended its COVID-19 lockdown, sparking new worries over future demand. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $3.94 to $60.68 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $2.51 per 1 million BTU.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sinking 6.4% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Enbridge (ENB) turned fractionally lower this afternoon, reversing a narrow gain earlier after Tudor, Pickering & Holt reiterated its buy rating and set a C$51.00 price target price as the Minnesota Court of Appeals Tuedsay began hearing on a challenge to construction approvals for the company's Line 3 oil pipeline. The court is expected to issue its decision by mid-June.

ION Geophysical (IO) turned 6.8% lower, giving back an early 9.7% gain after saying an unnamed "super major oil producer" in the Middle East nearly doubled the deployment and area of its Gemini 3-D subsurface imaging and analytics technology.

Among gainers, Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP) rose about 45% after the general partner of the energy gathering and processing company signed a memorandum of understanding to make a potential $600 million investment to fund a portion of the construction costs for an aviation fuel refinery project in Washington state proposed by Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels.

Pedevco (PED) climbed 7% after saying it has brought the Haley 301 and Haley 303 wells in the San Andres formation online, generating a combined 607 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and also selling non-core assets in the D-J Basin for $1.9 million in cash.

