Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2020: TOT, RDS.A, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.79%

CVX: +0.35%

COP: +0.19%

SLB: +0.14%

OXY: +0.59%

Energy majors were trading higher pre-bell Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.66 at $23.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.50 to $26.48 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $1.60 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 4.25% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.28% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Total (TOT), which was surging more than 16%. Total said pre-market Monday it plans to reduce its 2020 capital expenditure program and suspend share buybacks as the company grapples with the volatility of the energy market, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) was up more than 5% after saying it has decided not to continue with the next tranche of a share buyback program while boosting its free cash flows through cuts in underlying operating costs and capital expenditure amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In other sector news:

(+) Exxon Mobil (XOM) alerted contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported, citing company spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry. In a separate report, Reuters wrote that sources are saying Exxon Mobil is likely to postpone the launch of its $30 billion Rovuma liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique because of volatility in the energy market exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Exxon Mobil was climbing nearly 1% in recent trading.

