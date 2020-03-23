Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2020: DCP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -5.41%

CVX -10.13%

COP -8.01%

SLB -10.08%

OXY -5.72%

Energy stocks still were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 7.2%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 67 cents higher at $23.30 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was ahead 8 cents to $27.06 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $1.60 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) DCP Midstream (DCP) turned lower again this afternoon, giving back a small, mid-day advance, after the natural gas transportation company Monday announced a string of cost-savings measures, including a 50% reduction in its quarterly distributions to $0.39 per equity unit beginning with its Q1 distribution payable in May. It also is cutting its FY20 capital spending by 75%, or about $450 million, and will focus solely on "necessary and strategic projects."

In other sector news:

(+) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) jumped 22% higher after the pipeline company Monday said it will repurchase up to $5 million of its common shares and its 7.375% series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares along with all of its remaining 7% convertible senior notes due 2020. The buybacks will continue through Aug. 20.

(-) Recon Technology (RCON) was unchanged shortly before Monday's closing bell after the Chinese oilfield services company said the single-day gross merchandise value of the company's DT Refuel mobile application last week hit a new high of $2.19 million. The e-commerce platform allows users to buy oil products and groceries and pay for fuel through their phones.

(-) Hercules Capital (HTGC) declined 13% despite the specialty lender saying it has sufficient liquidity to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, with its nearest significant security not coming due until 2022. The company last month raised about $120 million in unsecured debt and also has a $400 million credit facility.

