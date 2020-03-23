Energy
DCP

Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2020: DCP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -5.41%

CVX -10.13%

COP -8.01%

SLB -10.08%

OXY -5.72%

Energy stocks still were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 7.2%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 67 cents higher at $23.30 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was ahead 8 cents to $27.06 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $1.60 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) DCP Midstream (DCP) turned lower again this afternoon, giving back a small, mid-day advance, after the natural gas transportation company Monday announced a string of cost-savings measures, including a 50% reduction in its quarterly distributions to $0.39 per equity unit beginning with its Q1 distribution payable in May. It also is cutting its FY20 capital spending by 75%, or about $450 million, and will focus solely on "necessary and strategic projects."

In other sector news:

(+) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) jumped 22% higher after the pipeline company Monday said it will repurchase up to $5 million of its common shares and its 7.375% series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares along with all of its remaining 7% convertible senior notes due 2020. The buybacks will continue through Aug. 20.

(-) Recon Technology (RCON) was unchanged shortly before Monday's closing bell after the Chinese oilfield services company said the single-day gross merchandise value of the company's DT Refuel mobile application last week hit a new high of $2.19 million. The e-commerce platform allows users to buy oil products and groceries and pay for fuel through their phones.

(-) Hercules Capital (HTGC) declined 13% despite the specialty lender saying it has sufficient liquidity to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, with its nearest significant security not coming due until 2022. The company last month raised about $120 million in unsecured debt and also has a $400 million credit facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DCP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular