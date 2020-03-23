Energy Sector Update for 03/23/2020: CORR,DCP,HTGC

Energy
Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 5.9%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 62 cents to $22 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.74 to $25.24 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents lower to $1.59 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 0.5% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) jumped 14% higher after the pipeline company Monday said it will repurchase up to $5 million of its common shares and its 7.375% series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares along with all of its remaining 7% convertible senior notes due 2020. The buybacks will continue through Aug. 20.

In other sector news:

(+) DCP Midstream (DCP) advanced 0.5%, overcoming a prior decline, after the natural gas transportation company Monday announced a string of cost-savings measures, including a 50% reduction in its quarterly distributions to $0.39 per equity unit beginning with its Q1 distribution payable in May. It also is cutting its FY20 capital spending by 75%, or abut $450 million, and will focus solely on "necessary and strategic projects."

(-) Hercules Capital (HTGC) declined over 9% despite the specialty lender saying it has sufficient liquidity to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, with its nearest significant security not coming due until 2022. The company last month raised about $120 million in unsecured debt and also has a $400 million credit facility.

