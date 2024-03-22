Energy Sector Update for 03/22/2024: HE, HES, XOM, DUK, SMLP

Energy stocks fell late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropped 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both shedding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.6%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 0.4% to $80.72 a barrel, and global benchmark Brent declined 0.3% to $85.49 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 1.5% to $1.657 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) shares dropped 3.2% after US lawmakers asked the company to provide additional information about the Maui wildfire last year.

China's Cnooc filed an arbitration claim against Hess (HES), following Exxon Mobil (XOM) in trying to establish a right over a stake in the Stabroek oilfield in Guyana, Reuters reported Friday. Hess shares rose 0.4% and Exxon eased 0.1%.

Duke Energy (DUK) subsidiary Duke Energy Progress filed a request with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina to approve a 76-megawatt solar farm. Duke Energy shares dropped 0.2%.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) surged 36% after the company said it has sold its Utica Position to a subsidiary of MPLX for $625 million, marking the end of a strategic review.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.