Energy Sector Update for 03/22/2024: E, GNE, XLE, USO, UNG

March 22, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.1% at $81.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.2% to reach $85.95 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1% lower at $1.67 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Eni (E) said it received approval from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for the construction and operations of the HyNet North West CO2 pipeline. Eni stock was up 0.3% in recent Friday premarket activity.

Genie Energy's (GNE) subsidiary Sunlight Energy Investments said it acquired a late-stage solar development project in Hamilton, Indiana, from the project developer. Genie Energy shares were down 0.8% in recent Friday premarket activity.

