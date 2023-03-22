Energy Sector Update for 03/22/2023: TK, ACDC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up 0.3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.6%, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.6% at $70.09 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was up 0.6% at $75.75 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.0% lower at $2.278 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Teekay (TK) was 1.8% higher after saying it has concluded a previously announced $30 million share buyback program, acquiring 6.45 million shares at an average price of $4.64 apiece.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) was advancing 0.8%, slightly offsetting previous-day losses that followed its reporting of $0.82 per Class A share in Q4 earnings. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.98 per share.

