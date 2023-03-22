Energy
TK

Energy Sector Update for 03/22/2023: TK, ACDC, XLE, USO, UNG

March 22, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up 0.3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.6%, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.6% at $70.09 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was up 0.6% at $75.75 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.0% lower at $2.278 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Teekay (TK) was 1.8% higher after saying it has concluded a previously announced $30 million share buyback program, acquiring 6.45 million shares at an average price of $4.64 apiece.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) was advancing 0.8%, slightly offsetting previous-day losses that followed its reporting of $0.82 per Class A share in Q4 earnings. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.98 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TK
ACDC
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.