Energy Sector Update for 03/22/2023: HAL, HES, FE, RIG

Energy stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down around 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slid 1.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.3% to $70.54 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude advanced 1.3% to $76.33 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 6.8% to $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week ended March 17 following an increase of 1.6 million barrels in the previous week.

In company news, Halliburton (HAL) shares were down 3%. The firm said Hess Corp. (HES) picked the former's Landmark's DecisionSpace 365 Well Construction applications used in the planning, designing, and construction of cost-effective wells. Hess shares fell 0.7%.

FirstEnergy (FE) slid 1.2%. The company kept its quarterly dividend steady at $0.39 per share.

Transocean (RIG) stock grew 0.7% after Citigroup raised its price target to $6.50 from $5.50 while maintaining its neutral rating.

