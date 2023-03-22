Energy Sector Update for 03/22/2023: HAL, HES, ACDC, RIG

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% fall and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.3% to $70.54 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing 1.4% to $76.36 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5.6% lower at $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week ended March 17 following an increase of 1.6 million barrels in the previous week.

In company news, Halliburton (HAL) shares were down 2.1%. The firm said Hess Corp. (HES) picked the former's Landmark's DecisionSpace 365 Well Construction applications used in the planning, designing, and construction of cost-effective wells.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) shares rose 1.3%, following previous-day losses the company registered after its reporting of $0.82 per Class A share in Q4 earnings. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.98 per share.

Transocean (RIG) stock grew 1.1% after Citigroup raised its price target to $6.50 from $5.50 while maintaining its neutral rating.

