Energy Sector Update for 03/22/2022: ITRI, ICD, BP

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both falling about 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was retreating 0.7% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.86 to $110.26 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was sliding $1.17 to $114.45 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.21 higher at $5.11 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Itron (ITRI) rose 0.6% after the utility services sensors company Tuesday it will be use its IntelliSource platform to measure and monitor residential use as part of a running an electric vehicle charging program for a Duke Energy (DUK) subsidiary in Florida over the next four years.

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) added 1.3% following a Johnson Rice upgrade of the oilfield services company to buy from hold.

BP (BP) was slipping 0.4% after the energy major, through its bp ventures affiliate, announced a 3 million pound ($4 million) early-stage investment in Flylogix, which is developing drones to detect methane emissions from oil and natural gas wells from the air. The 6 million pound funding round was led by Amati Global Investors.

