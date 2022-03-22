Energy Sector Update for 03/22/2022: EZFL,ITRI,ICD,BP

Energy stocks pared a portion of their midday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.6% in late trade and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) falling 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was retreating 1.0% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing less than 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.36 lower at $111.76 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was sliding $0.30 to $115.32 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.29 to $5.19 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, EzFill Holdings (EZFL) gained 3% after Tuesday saying it will provide mobile fuel deliveries and other fleet services to 911 Restoration of Miami, which offers emergency water, fire and disaster damage restorations. Financial terms and other terms of the new contract were not disclosed.

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) added 3.6% following a Johnson Rice upgrade of the oilfield services company to buy from hold.

Itron (ITRI) rose 0.8% after the utility services sensors company Tuesday said it will use its IntelliSource platform to measure and monitor residential use as part of running an electric vehicle charging program for a Duke Energy (DUK) subsidiary in Florida over the next four years.

To the downside, BP (BP) was slipping 0.3% after the energy major, through its bp ventures affiliate, announced a 3 million pound ($4 million) early-stage investment in Flylogix, which is developing drones to detect methane emissions from oil and natural gas wells from the air. The 6 million pound funding round was led by Amati Global Investors.

