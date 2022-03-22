Energy Sector Update for 03/22/2022: CIVI, LPI, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing 0.11%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.5% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.11 at $112.23 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.61 to $116.23 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.24 higher at $5.14 per 1 million BTU.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) shares were more than 4% lower after it registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on behalf of shareholders who plan to resell up to about 34.1 million common shares.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) has registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the shelf offering of an undisclosed amount of various securities, according to a regulatory filing. Laredo Petroleum shares were 0.7% higher.

BP (BP) subsidiary BP ventures has made an equity investment of 3 million pounds ($4 million) in Flylogix, a provider of unmanned drones used in methane detection. BP shares were marginally higher lower recently.

