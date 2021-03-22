Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/22/2021: PAGP,FE,OAS,OMP

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 25 cents to $61.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 32 cents to $64.21 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was off 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 1.8% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index is sinking 0.5%.

In company news, Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) fell 1.4% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the energy infrastructure company to equal-weight from overweight.

FirstEnergy (FE) declined almost 1% after late announcing a $500 million private placement by its FirstEnergy Transmission subsidiary of its 2.866% senior notes due 2028 at 100% of their principal amount.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) climbed 9% after agreeing to sell all of its remaining interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo to Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) for $510 million in cash and stock. Oasis Petroleum also authorized a new, $100 million stock buyback program running though the end of 2022. Oasis Midstream units were 3.8% higher this afternoon.

