Energy Sector Update for 03/22/2021: FE, COP, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading mostly lower before markets open on Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) lost 1.2%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) fell 0.3%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) declined 1.2%

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.02 to $61.42 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude decreased $0.16 per barrel to $64.37 and the natural gas futures were 1 cents higher to $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

In other sector news, ConocoPhillips (COP) and Occidental Petroleum were told by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to hold shareholder votes on far-reaching emissions targets, the Financial Times reported. Shares of ConocoPhillips were trading slightly higher during pre-bell Monday.

Meanwhile, FirstEnergy's (FE) shares were unchanged after announcing that its FirstEnergy Transmission subsidiary has issued $500 million of 2.866% senior notes due 2028 at an issue price of 100% of the principal amount.

Chevron (CVX) was also flat after its Canadian unit intends to stop funding further feasibility work on the Kitimat LNG project on British Columbia's north coast, the Canadian Press reported Friday.

