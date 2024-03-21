Energy Sector Update for 03/21/2024: SHEL, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.1% at $81.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 0.1% to $85.87 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 0.9% lower at $1.68 per 1 million BTU.

Shell (SHEL) said its Shell New Energies US unit sold its 50% stake in SouthCoast Wind Energy to joint-venture partner Ocean Winds North America, effective immediately. Shell was up 0.5% pre-bell.

Ecopetrol (EC) was up 0.4% after saying Colombia's Ministry of Finance and Public Credit has approved its planned $1.2 billion debt management transaction to refinance a $1.2 billion loan that was authorized in 2021, disbursed in 2022, and expired in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.