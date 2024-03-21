News & Insights

Energy
SHEL

Energy Sector Update for 03/21/2024: SHEL, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

March 21, 2024

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.1% at $81.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 0.1% to $85.87 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 0.9% lower at $1.68 per 1 million BTU.

Shell (SHEL) said its Shell New Energies US unit sold its 50% stake in SouthCoast Wind Energy to joint-venture partner Ocean Winds North America, effective immediately. Shell was up 0.5% pre-bell.

Ecopetrol (EC) was up 0.4% after saying Colombia's Ministry of Finance and Public Credit has approved its planned $1.2 billion debt management transaction to refinance a $1.2 billion loan that was authorized in 2021, disbursed in 2022, and expired in 2023.

