Energy Sector Update for 03/21/2024: CLMT, SHEL, EC

Energy stocks were edging up Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.5% to $80.84 a barrel and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.6% at $85.43 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 7 billion cubic feet in the week ended March 15, above the 5 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:45 am ET and following a decrease of 9 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.3% lower at $1.67 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) shares were rising 1.8% as Goldman Sachs adjusted the company's price target to $17 from $19 and kept the buy rating.

Shell (SHEL) said late Wednesday its Shell New Energies US unit sold its 50% stake in SouthCoast Wind Energy to joint-venture partner Ocean Winds North America, effective immediately. Shell shares were fractionally lower.

Ecopetrol (EC) said Wednesday that Colombia's Finance Ministry has approved its planned $1.2 billion debt management deal to refinance a $1.2 billion loan that was authorized in 2021, disbursed in 2022, and expired in 2023. Separately, Goldman Sachs cut Ecopetrol's price target to $10.30 from $12 and kept the neutral rating. Ecopetrol shares were falling 1.1%.

