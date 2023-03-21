Energy Sector Update for 03/21/2023: FTK, SO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rising premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing over 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.9% at $68.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.2% to reach $74.68 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.2% lower at $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

Flotek Industries (FTK) was falling past 3% after it reported overnight a Q4 net loss of $0.25 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of $0.22 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ called for a per-share loss of $0.04.

Southern (SO) unit Georgia Power said Monday that hot functional testing has begun for Vogtle Unit 4, which marks the last series of major tests underway for the new nuclear unit ahead of initial fuel load. Southern was marginally advancing in Tuesday's premarket activity.

