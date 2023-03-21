Energy Sector Update for 03/21/2023: CSIQ, SGML, ED

Energy stocks were sharply higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 3.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 3.6% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 2.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.3% to $69.20 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 1.9% to $75.18 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.4% higher at $2.25 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) rose over 15% after the solar ingots and wafers manufacturer reported Q4 net income of $1.11 per share, improving on a $0.39 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and beating the three-analyst mean by $0.14 per share.

Sigma Lithium (SGML) slid 2.1% after short-sellers Grizzly Research said market speculation that the mining company is an acquisition candidate is "misplaced," asserting that previous suitors have walked away from buyout discussions because of its "outrageous asking price." The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Consolidated Edison (ED) dropped 4.4% after Morgan Stanley Tuesday cut its price target for the electric utility by $6 to $70 and reiterated its underweight rating for the stock.

