Energy Sector Update for 03/21/2022: SLB, KOS, OXY, BKR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up nearly 4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was almost 2% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $4.45 at $107.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $4.13 to $112.33 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.054 lower at $4.809 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Schlumberger (SLB) said it has decided to suspend new investment and technology deployment to its Russian operations amid the country's invasion of Ukraine. Schlumberger was recently up more than 2%.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) said it has completed the sale of interests in Ghana's Jubilee and TEN fields to Tullow Oil after the latter exercised its pre-emption rights related to Kosmos' acquisition of the interests from Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Kosmos Energy and Occidental Petroleum were climbing past 2% recently.

Baker Hughes (BKR) said it has suspended new investments for its Russian operations as it continues to comply with sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. Baker Hughes was over 2% higher recently.

