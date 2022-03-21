Energy Sector Update for 03/21/2022: OXY,KOS,TWL.L,GEVO,BATL

Energy stocks were sharply higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 3.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 3.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.0% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead $5.77 to $110.47 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was gaining $6.79 per to $114.72 barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 lower at $4.83 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) rose 6.7% after London-listed Tullow Oil (TWL.L) completed its purchase of interests in the Jubilee and TEN fields in Ghana originally dealt to US-based oil and natural gas producer Kosmos Energy (KOS) after Tullow exercised its pre-emption rights to the interests. Following the $118 million transaction, Kosmos' stake in the Jubilee field will shrink to 38.3% from 42.1% previously and to 19.8% in the TEN field from 28.1%. Kosmos shares were 0.2% higher this afternoon.

Gevo (GEVO) climbed 3.9% after the biofuels company Monday said selected members of the oneworld airline alliance will buy up to 200 million gallons per year of sustainable aviation fuel, with one of the carriers signing a definitive take-or-pay contract for 30 million gallons per year valued at around $800 million. Delivery is expected to begin in 2027 and extend through 2032.

Battalion Oil (BATL) added 2.1% after the energy producer late Friday filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $200 million of its common or preferred stock, warrants to buy additional shares and debt securities from time to time. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, according to the primary prospectus.

