Energy Sector Update for 03/20/2023: TALO,NAT,EQNR

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.4% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 3.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was little changed at $66.72 per barrel, paring earlier declines, while North Sea Brent crude was steady at $72.99 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 3.8% to $2.25 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Talos Energy (TALO) jumped 11% after the company launching a $100 million stock buyback plan, marking the first time the oil and natural gas producer has authorized a share repurchase program since its founding.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) climbed 6.7% after the company said the market for its vessels remains strong and with an order book for suezmax tankers "protected for years to come." The company also said its operations have not been affected by volatility in the banking industry or oil market.

Equinor (EQNR) rose 1.2% after the company said it was selling a 28% working interest in the Statfjord oil field in the North Sea to Norwegian rival OKEA for $220 million, with Equinor retaining a 54.7% working interest in the field.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.